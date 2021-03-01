Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling
Published
Former French president receives jail sentence over attempt to bribe judge in separate caseFull Article
Published
Former French president receives jail sentence over attempt to bribe judge in separate caseFull Article
Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of trying to bribe a judge by offering to help him land a top job in Monaco. The former..
A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling and sentenced him..
The verdict is expected in a landmark corruption and influence-peddling trial which could see former French president Nicolas..