Another 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus and a further 5,455 new cases have been reported.Full Article
UK records another 104 COVID deaths and 5,455 new cases
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indiana reports 736 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
WFFT
Across northeast Indiana, 93 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday.
You might like
More coverage
No new coronavirus deaths and 386 positive cases overnight in Scotland
Daily Record
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced the latest figures at Monday's covid briefing which marked the one-year anniversary of the..