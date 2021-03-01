8 pajama sets inspired by Jodie Foster's 2021 Golden Globes look
Jodie Foster wore a matching set of Prada pajamas to the Golden Globes 2021 last night. Here's where to buy similar celebrity-inspired pajama sets.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler just did their damn thing (from two different damn coasts) at the 78th annual Golden Globes on NBC...