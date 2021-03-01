Aung San Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges
She is now accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest.Full Article
Two more charges filed against Aung San Suu Kyi as police clamp down on protesters rallying in Yangon, a day after worst post-coup..
Protesters in Myanmar kept up demands on Monday for the release of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and an end to military..