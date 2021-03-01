Texas power co-op files for bankruptcy as storm fallout mounts
Published
Brazos Energy was along companies hit by spike in wholesale electricity prices during deep freezeFull Article
Published
Brazos Energy was along companies hit by spike in wholesale electricity prices during deep freezeFull Article
Houston (AFP) March 2, 2021
The largest electricity co-operative in Texas has filed for bankruptcy protection after it..
[NFA] Texas's largest and oldest electric power cooperative on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court in Houston,..