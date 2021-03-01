People vow to continue Myanmar protests despite knowing they may be killed
Published
People injured during protests against the military coup in Myanmar have vowed to continue demonstrating - even though they know they may die.Full Article
Published
People injured during protests against the military coup in Myanmar have vowed to continue demonstrating - even though they know they may die.Full Article
Yangon residents held a vigil in memory of those who died during demonstrations against the military coup on Sunday.
At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded across Myanmar in the most violent crackdown yet by security forces against..