At CPAC, Donald Trump targets the Republican Party of Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell
Former President Trump told CPAC he wants to "get rid of" Republicans who oppose him and supported impeachment.
Donald Trump made his first post-presidential speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, insisting..
Disgraced former President Donald Trump still has his arms wrapped about the GOP, even if some Republicans want to move on.