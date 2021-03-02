'Unrealistic' to think COVID-19 will be finished by end of 2021: WHO
As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.Full Article
New coronavirus infections have risen around the world for the first time in seven weeks, the WHO says.
It is unrealistic to think that the world will be done with the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the WHO.
The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan,..