Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky
Published
Mount Sinabung’s activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at second highest level.Full Article
Published
Mount Sinabung’s activity has increased since August last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at second highest level.Full Article
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on January 28 spewing ash and smoke, and prompting authorities to warn of..