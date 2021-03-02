Gillian Anderson thanks ex-beau and 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan while accepting her Golden Globe Award
Published
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan sparked rumours of getting back together after breaking up in late 2020.Full Article
Published
Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan sparked rumours of getting back together after breaking up in late 2020.Full Article
'The Crown' was named Best Drama Series at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (28.03.21), while 'Schitt's Creek' took the comedy..
The key to this year’s Golden Globes may lie in when the 80-odd members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association cast their..