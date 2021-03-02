FBI Chief to Face Questions About Extremism, Capitol Riot
Published
Questions about the FBI's preparations for riot, and investigations into it, expected to dominate Wray's appearance before Senate Judiciary CommitteeFull Article
Published
Questions about the FBI's preparations for riot, and investigations into it, expected to dominate Wray's appearance before Senate Judiciary CommitteeFull Article
Watch VideoAmericans heard from those in charge during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol for the first time Tuesday. Top law..
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is set to testify for the first time since the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,..