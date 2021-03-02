Bunny Wailer, Reggae Pioneer With the Wailers, Dies at 73
Published
He was the last surviving original member of the group, which also featured Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, that helped spread the music of Jamaica worldwide.Full Article
Published
He was the last surviving original member of the group, which also featured Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, that helped spread the music of Jamaica worldwide.Full Article
Wailer, a baritone singer whose birth name was Neville Livingston, formed The Wailers in 1963 with late superstars Bob Marley and..
The musician was a founding member of The Wailers, alongside his childhood friend Bob Marley