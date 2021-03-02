The US will have enough COVID vaccines for all adults by the end of May, Joe Biden has said.Full Article
US aiming to have COVID vaccines for all adults 'by end of May', Biden says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden says US will have enough vaccines for all adults by end of May
USA Today News (International)
President Biden said the U.S. will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every adult by the end of May, two months earlier than..
Enough vaccines for every adult by end of May -Biden
Reuters Studio
You might like
More coverage
Biden announces 'major step forward' on vaccines
Bleacher Report AOL
President Joe Biden announced the US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for every US adult by the end of May, accelerating the..