Texas lifts mask mandate despite COVID warnings
Published
Texas has announced a sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions, lifting a mask mandate and allowing most businesses to open at full capacity from next week.Full Article
Published
Texas has announced a sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions, lifting a mask mandate and allowing most businesses to open at full capacity from next week.Full Article
Texas Governor Lifts Mask Mandate, Plans to Reopen State 100%.
Gov. Greg Abbott made the
announcement on March 2.
He..