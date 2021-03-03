Dolly Parton, who helped fund the Moderna vaccine, gets a ‘dose of her own medicine.’
The country music star broke into song before she was inoculated, and urged her fans to “get out there and get your shot.”Full Article
Dolly Parton got the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday and sang a twist on "Jolene" to encourage more people to do so.
