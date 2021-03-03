Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologizes for racially insensitive remarks
Published
Greg McDermott's comments came after Creighton's 77-69 loss to Big East rival Xavier. His apology on Twitter comes three days after the incident.
Published
Greg McDermott's comments came after Creighton's 77-69 loss to Big East rival Xavier. His apology on Twitter comes three days after the incident.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott has apologized for comments he made after a Feb. 27 loss to Xavier, calling them inappropriate and..
McDermott made the remarks after the Bluejays fell 77-69 to Xavier on the road Saturday