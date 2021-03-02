(Reuters) – Target Corp will invest $4 billion annually over the next several years to open new stores and cut delivery times for online orders, hoping to cement gains made during the pandemic that helped more than double holiday quarter digital sales. The company’s shares fell as much as 6.8% after the announcement on Tuesday as investors shrugged off a 21% jump in...Full Article
Target to invest $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as online demand soars
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Karora Resources, Hill Street Beverage Company, Medexus Pharmaceuticals, American Manganese UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
Analysts at Canaccord Genuity have maintained their ‘Buy’ rating on Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) with a C$6.75 price target..
-
US stock close down on tech weakness, rising bond yields
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks close down on tech weakness, rising bond yields
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street shares lagging at lunch as rising bond yields continue to worry investors
Proactive Investors
-
Target keeps sales momentum going during pandemic
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
6am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija
5am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN