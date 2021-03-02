Anchor says of course CNN will cover story of New York governor who has been accused by three women of sexual harassment US politics – live coverage The CNN anchor Chris Cuomo told viewers on Monday night he “obviously” couldn’t cover the stories surrounding his older brother, New York governor...Full Article
Chris Cuomo says he ‘obviously’ can't report on his brother Andrew Cuomo for CNN
