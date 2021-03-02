Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash into sky

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung volcano sent a cloud of hot ash as high as 5 km (3.1 miles) on Tuesday, in its first big eruption since August last year, the country’s volcanology centre said. Mount Sinabung’s activity has increased since last year and the alert for the volcano in North Sumatra province has been placed at the...

