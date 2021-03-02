Goldman Sachs Reopens Cryptocurrency Trading Desk amid Growing BTC Adoption

Goldman Sachs first launched a cryptocurrency trading desk back in 2018. However, at that time, Bitcoin’s price was plunging, which did not encourage interest in the currency at all. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is reopening its cryptocurrency trading desk. Starting next week, it will offer Bitcoin (BTC) futures and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). According to those familiar with the matter, Goldman Sachs is also considering offering Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF). Besides, it is exploring the potential of digital asset custody. As has...