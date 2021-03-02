Foreign Policy The road to Joe Biden's foreign policy runs through Bob Menendez The powerful chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee isn't going to let Biden repeat Obama's mistakes. Sen. Robert Menendez said he's hopeful that the relationship between the White House and Congress will change under President Joe Biden — and that he can be the person to get Congress to fall in line. | Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images By ANDREW DESIDERIO and NAHAL TOOSI 03/01/2021 07:56 PM EST Link...