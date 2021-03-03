Alexei Navalny: US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack
Published
Washington targeted seven mid-level and senior Russian officials along with more than a dozen government entities.Full Article
Published
Washington targeted seven mid-level and senior Russian officials along with more than a dozen government entities.Full Article
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition..
The Biden administration targets Russian officials and entities, in a move co-ordinated with the EU.