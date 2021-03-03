Who is Myanmar’s U.N. envoy? Coup opponent or representative

UNITED NATIONS--Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador, who strongly opposed the military coup in his country, insists he remains the permanent representative to the United Nations, but the foreign ministry has informed the U.N. that the ambassador has been terminated and his deputy is now in charge. The dispute over who is recognized as Myanmar’s ambassador--the representative of the generals who carried out the Feb. 1 coup or of the ousted democratically elected government--is under discussion and could end up in the General Assembly, where all 193 U.N. members have seats. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed Tuesday that the U.N. received two “contradictory”...