Hotel quarantine audits workforce after ‘narcissistic’ perjurer scores job
Published
Nelly Yoa, a serial self-promoter who was this week convicted of assault, trained to be a floor monitor in Victoria’s quarantine program.Full Article
Published
Nelly Yoa, a serial self-promoter who was this week convicted of assault, trained to be a floor monitor in Victoria’s quarantine program.Full Article
Nelly Yoa, a serial self-promoter who was this week convicted of assault, trained to be a floor monitor in Victoria’s quarantine..