What we know about the allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. Madison Cawthorn
Published
Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, is under scrutiny for renewed allegations that he sexually harassed college classmates.
Published
Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, is under scrutiny for renewed allegations that he sexually harassed college classmates.
Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by several women who say he put them in..