Barcelona reach Copa final with epic comeback win over Sevilla
Published
Sevilla, who won the first leg at home 2-0, deployed uncharacteristically negative tacticsFull Article
Published
Sevilla, who won the first leg at home 2-0, deployed uncharacteristically negative tacticsFull Article
Danish forward Martin Braithwaite grabbed the decisive goal with a scrappy diving header early in the extra period after Ousmane..
Barcelona claimed a deserved 2-0 LaLiga win at Sevilla on Saturday in the first of the sides’ two crunch clashes. The Blaugrana..