'We know we can be shot': Myanmar activists vow to keep fighting on deadliest day since military coup
Published
Activists in Myanmar have vowed bullets will not deter them from their fight to overturn the country's military coup.Full Article
Published
Activists in Myanmar have vowed bullets will not deter them from their fight to overturn the country's military coup.Full Article
Anti-coup protesters were seen fleeing as police in Yangon, Myanmar, fired tear gas and water cannon.
Since the February 1 military coup, Myanmar saw its deadliest day as the United Nations confirmed that at least 18 protesters were..