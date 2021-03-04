Banksy confirms escaping inmate artwork on former prison wall is his
Published
Banksy has confirmed a painting of an inmate escaping from a former jail that once housed playwright Oscar Wilde is his work.Full Article
Published
Banksy has confirmed a painting of an inmate escaping from a former jail that once housed playwright Oscar Wilde is his work.Full Article
Street artist Banksy has claimed responsibility for a painting on the side of a former prison which housed playwright Oscar..
A possible Banksy artwork has appeared on a prison wall in Reading, Berkshire.Although it has not been officially claimed as the..