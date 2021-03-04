Tsunami warnings issued and thousands told to evacuate after powerful New Zealand quake
Published
A series of tsunami warnings have been issued after a powerful earthquake off New Zealand's North Island prompted a major evacuation.Full Article
Published
A series of tsunami warnings have been issued after a powerful earthquake off New Zealand's North Island prompted a major evacuation.Full Article
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency had warned of a tsunami threat following the magnitude 8.1 quake.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful..