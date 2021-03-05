Bolsonaro tells Brazil to 'stop whining' over COVID despite world's second highest death toll
President Jair Bolsonaro has told Brazil to stop "whining" about coronavirus and move on from the disease.Full Article
Brazil has the world’s second-highest death toll over the past year, after the United States. While the US outbreak is ebbing,..
Mexico has surpassed India for the third-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world.