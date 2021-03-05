India vs England, 4th Test: Rishabh Pant hits 3rd Test century, first in India
Published
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant brought up his first Test century on home soil after a string of 90-plus scoresFull Article
Published
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant brought up his first Test century on home soil after a string of 90-plus scoresFull Article
Rishabh Pant's third Test century and Washington Sundar's unbeaten 60 took India to 294/7 wickets at close of the second day of the..
Rishabh Pant closing in on his first Test century playing on home soil pre-meditated and reverse swept pacer James Anderson towards..