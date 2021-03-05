Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for ‘emblematic’ but risky Iraq tour
Published
The Pope landed in Baghdad on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, saying he felt duty-bound to make the “emblematic” visit.Full Article
Published
The Pope landed in Baghdad on Friday for his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012, saying he felt duty-bound to make the “emblematic” visit.Full Article
Baghdad (AFP) March 5, 2021
Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the highest religious authority for Iraq's Shiite Muslims, has..
Amid the ongoing horror, it's important to find ways to atone for war crimes —including reparations.
Thirty years ago,..