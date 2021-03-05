Prince Philip moved back to private hospital following procedure for heart condition
Published
Prince Philip has been moved back to King Edward VII's Hospital following a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition.Full Article
Published
Prince Philip has been moved back to King Edward VII's Hospital following a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition.Full Article
The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has now spent 16 nights in the hospital and will stay for a "number of days" for ongoing recovery
Prince Philip has had a 'successful' procedure on a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace confirmed, after he was..