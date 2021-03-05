The UN says it has not yet seen evidence that the daughter of Dubai's ruler is alive, two weeks after seeking proof from the United Arab Emirates. Princess Latifa Al Maktoum tried to flee the country in 2018. In footage shared with BBC Panorama, she claims commandos drugged her as she fled by boat and flew her back to detention. Contact from her has since stopped. Dubai's royal family has...Full Article
Princess Latifa: UN 'yet to see proof of life' from UAE
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UN raises concerns about Dubai princess
Reuters - Politics
The U.N. has called on the UAE to present proof of life that one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters is still alive. A video..
Biden’s Foreign Policies Are Trump’s Foreign Policies – OpEd
Eurasia Review
No proof of life yet of Dubai princess: UN
IndiaTimes