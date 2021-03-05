Covid-19: Record 14 lakh people vaccinated in last 24 hrs, says govt

As many as 14 lakh people were administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, which is till now the highest number of inocculation in a day since the vaccination program started on January 16. However, the country of 1.35 billion people still has to nearly double its current rate of vaccination to meet its target of covering 300 million people by August. The two vaccines in use in India need to be administered in two doses, four to six weeks apart. MORE FROM THIS...