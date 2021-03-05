LeBron James shows Jazz men little love in All-Star draft

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the NBA-leading Utah Jazz were the last two players selected in the draft for Sunday's All-Star Game, and their availability led to an odd sequence near the end of the broadcast that aired last night in the US. The actual draft was conducted Wednesday with captain LeBron James picking fo rTeam LeBron and captain Kevin Durant selecting for Team Durant to fill the rosters for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. James of the Los Angeles Lakers had the first overall pick due to receiving the most All-Star Game votes (roughly 5.9 million), and he selected two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant...