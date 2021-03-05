ISRO to collaborate with Italy on space robot, human exploration; Brazil next

Indian space agency ISRO has agreed to expand space cooperation with Italy by tapping opportunities in earth observation, space science, robotic and human exploration. The announcement came at the virtual meeting presided over by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and ISA President Giorgio Saccoccia on Thursday. "At a bilateral meeting in virtual mode with the Italian Space Agency (ISA) on Wednesday, we have agreed to form thematic working groups to work on earth observation, space...