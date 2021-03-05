Market Cap Lost $110 Billion as Bitcoin Price Plunges Towards $46K (Market Watch)

Just a few days after nearing $53,000, bitcoin has found itself on the receiving end of another nosedive to just north of $46,000 as the US stock market continues to suffer. The altcoins have also suffered lately, with Ethereum dropping below $1,500 and BNB struggling at $220. BTC’s Correlation with US Stocks Takes it South After recovering from its week-long correction, BTC was...

