ROME (Reuters) – Pope Francis left Rome on Friday to start a four-day trip to Iraq, his most risky foreign trip since his election in 2012 and the first visit by a pontiff to the country. An Alitalia airplane carrying the 84-year-old pope, his entourage, a security detail, and about 75 journalists, left Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport for the 4-1/2-hour flight to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Iraq is deploying thousands of additional security personnel to protect Francis during the visit, which comes after a spate of rocket and suicide bomb attacks raised fears for his...Full Article
Pope Francis departs Rome for risky, historic Iraq tour
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
FRANCE 24 English
Pope Francis arrives in Iraq for historic visit
Reuters Studio
You might like
More coverage
Pope Francis leaves Rome at start of risky trip to Iraq
FRANCE 24 English
Pope Francis leaves Rome at start of risky trip to Iraq
Jerusalem Post
Pope Francis Can Help All Arabs, Not Just Christians – OpEd
Eurasia Review