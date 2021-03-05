'Number of casualties' as police deal with 'serious incident' in Wales
Published
Police are dealing with a serious incident involving a number of casualties in South Wales.Full Article
Published
Police are dealing with a serious incident involving a number of casualties in South Wales.Full Article
Police in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, have confirmed they are dealing with a serious incident involving "a number of casualties" on..
By Ranj Alaaldin*
The U.S.’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020 sent shockwaves throughout the..
South Wales Police confirmed they are dealing with an ongoing incident at Ynyswen, in the Rhondda.