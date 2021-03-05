'She's not a bully': Meghan's friends hit back at claims ahead of Oprah interview

'She's not a bully': Meghan's friends hit back at claims ahead of Oprah interview

Sky News

Published

As the Duchess of Sussex defends herself against accusations of bullying ahead of a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan's friends have taken to social media to defend the former actress.

Full Article