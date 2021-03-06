NHS pay: More health unions join backlash against 1% pay rise
Health staff "have literally kept the country alive for the past year", says the British Medical Association.Full Article
The government is facing a furious backlash after calling for NHS staff in England to be restricted to a pay rise of just..
The government will face a public backlash if it does not pay staff more, the RCN union warns.