NASA's Perseverance rover takes a drive on Mars for the first time, see pic
NASA displayed a photo taken by the rover showing the wheel tread marks left in the reddish, sandy Martian soil after its first drive.Full Article
Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 05, 2021
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover performed its first drive on Mars March 4, covering..
NASA's newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 6.4 metres on the odometer in its first test drive.