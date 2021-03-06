NASA's Perseverance rover performs first test drive on Mars
Published
As part of its mission, the rover would characterise the Red Planet's geology and past climate, and pave the way for human exploration of Mars.Full Article
Published
As part of its mission, the rover would characterise the Red Planet's geology and past climate, and pave the way for human exploration of Mars.Full Article
Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Friday released additional images from the Perseverance rover's life on Mars.
Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 05, 2021
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover performed its first drive on Mars March 4, covering..