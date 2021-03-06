NASA's Mars rover Perseverance does first drive on red planet

Perseverance moved forward a bit, turned 150 degrees and then backed up a few metres in its first test drive.Full Article
Scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Friday released additional images from the Perseverance rover's life on Mars.
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover performed its first drive on Mars March 4, covering 21.3 feet (6.5 meters) across the Martian..