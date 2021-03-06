'Canada's hockey dad' Walter Gretzky to be remembered at hometown funeral
The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's father, Walter, will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.Full Article
The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's father Walter will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.
Walter Gretzky died Thursday at the age of 82 and will be remembered for coaching his son, Wayne, in the early stages of what would..