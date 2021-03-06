The women responsible for some of the pandemic's most exciting breakthroughs say they hope to inspire more women to enter the science, engineering, and technology fields.Full Article
Female experts fighting the pandemic hope to inspire new generation of young women
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pope Francis’ appeals for interreligious harmony at birthplace of Abraham
CNA Staff, Mar 6, 2021 / 03:15 am (CNA).- Pope Francis on Saturday appealed for harmony among the followers of the world’s major..
CNA