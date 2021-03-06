Trump ‘sent cease and desist’ letter to stop RNC from using his name

Former President Donald Trump reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, to make them stop using his name and likeness in fundraising emails and on merchandise. The committees are the...Full Article
