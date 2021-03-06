Trading app Robinhood said to be planning Nasdaq IPO

Robinhood Markets, the trading platform behind the boom-and-bust swing in GameStop’s shares, plans to list its shares on Nasdaq in New York this year, according to media reports. The company has not officially filed for the listing as yet. However, Robinhood plans to confidentially file for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month, CNBC and Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Read More Is Dogecoin the GameStop of cryptocurrencies? Why a 'Fomo' strategy won't work with meme stocks...