From sitting down to dinner with Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel to representing Manchester United ...

He may not be a man who everybody would know but Michael Reschke is a man who knows everybody. Reschke is the revered former technical director of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Schalke who this week was appointed head of European football with ICMStellar, arguably the biggest agency in football. At 63, some would consider it a bit late for a career change but Reschke is looking at the bigger picture, making the most of his contacts. He is relaxed, talking about the time he went for dinner with Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel. Michael Reschke is former technical director of Bayern Munich, and now head of an agency Reschke has experience as technical director at many clubs...